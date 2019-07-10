CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead at 89

0 reads
Leave a comment
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia.

According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his home in Dallas “surrounded by his devoted family.”

Perot was born in Texarkana, TX in 1930 and entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He is best known for running for president twice as a third-party candidate. He campaigned on cutting the national debt and protecting American workers from outsourcing.

In the 1992 run against George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, he won 19.7 million votes, almost 20 percent of the popular vote. At that time, it was among the best showings by an independent presidential candidate in the 20th century.

Perot is survived by his wife, Margot, his children and countless other family members.

Ross Perot was 89.

Source: NBC News

Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead at 89 was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 4 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close