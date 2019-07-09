CLOSE
It’s Cow Appreciation Day 2019 At Chick-Fil-A

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Dress like a cow today and get a free Chick-fil-A.

Today/Tuesday is Chick-fil-A’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event and a day to celebrate the company’s “Eat Mor Chikin” cows.

For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing like a cow, customers will be rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The giveaway is from the time restaurants open through 7 p.m. July 9.

CLICK HERE to find a location near you.

Source:  USATODAY.com

