It’s Cow Appreciation Day 2019 At Chick-Fil-A

Dress like a cow today and get a free Chick-fil-A.
Today/Tuesday is Chick-fil-A’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event and a day to celebrate the company’s “Eat Mor Chikin” cows.
For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing like a cow, customers will be rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The giveaway is from the time restaurants open through 7 p.m. July 9.
Source: USATODAY.com
