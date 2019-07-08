Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell shared one of her favorite scriptures that focuses on peace and trusting the word of God. Everyone from time to time goes through things and begins to worry.

Erica wants you to know that God is always in control.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Through times of confusion and feeling lost, God always has our back.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Campbell said, “God ain’t never lost or confused.”

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Turn The Light On [VIDEO]

Make sure you give it all to him and trust it. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com