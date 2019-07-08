Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell shared one of her favorite scriptures that focuses on peace and trusting the word of God. Everyone from time to time goes through things and begins to worry.
Erica wants you to know that God is always in control.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Through times of confusion and feeling lost, God always has our back.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Campbell said, “God ain’t never lost or confused.”
SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Turn The Light On [VIDEO]
Make sure you give it all to him and trust it. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Chauffeur Sues “RHOA” Production Company, Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan For 2016 Alleged Assault
- Todd & Kenyetta Dulaney Purchase Their First Home [PHOTOS]
- Mike Epps Weds Kyra Robinson In Star-Studded Ceremony [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
Faith Walking: Find Peace Trusting God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com