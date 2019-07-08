GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord I Can’t Find My Carmax [VIDEO]

07.08.19
We’ve all been in GRIFF’s position before where we leave or lose something we needed. GRIFF lost his carmax lip balm and he thought he could go without it, but he can’t.

He realized after a couple of days that he can’t go without carmax.

GRIFF shared that his lips were very chapped and that he needs to run out really quick to get some carmax.

Having a chapstick addiction is a real thing and the way GRIFF shared how he felt about losing this prize possession we can all relate in some way or another.

Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord I Can’t Find My Carmax [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

