CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

“Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO]

11 reads
Leave a comment
OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Congratulations to “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star Ashley Darby & her husband Michael Darby.

The proud parents welcomed a baby boy into their family.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The new mommy shared first photos of their newborn on Instagram with this heartwarming message:

“I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just days before going into delivery, Darby shared a photo of herself at the golden 40 week mark.

“Anytime now my sweet son, we have made it to the finish line! My darlings, this is the happiest feeling I could ever have right now,” she told her followers.

SEE ALSO: See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl, Pilar

This is Ashley’s first child and Michael’s third.

Congrats!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly

Continue reading 19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly

19 Adorable Pictures Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn Daly

[caption id="attachment_3027807" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty[/caption] There’s an extra glow in Kenya Moore’s smile. The former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star (who might be making a comeback next season) is relishing in motherhood and showing off her baby Brooklyn Daly every step of the way. Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  We couldn’t be happier for Moore who not only struggled to conceive, but to find love and now she seemingly has it all. A husband who loves her and a child to complete their family. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Kenya has been beaming with joy and we find joy in watching. Check out her most adorable photos with Brooklyn in Atlanta.  

Keyaira Kelly

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close