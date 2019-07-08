CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Accident Shuts Down I-85 In Durham

38 reads
Leave a comment
Car Accident At Artemis Chowk

Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Durham police say alcohol and speed were factors when James Dingle struck a tractor trailer on US 70, went airborne and landed on road below, closing I-85 in Durham.

Dingle survived the accident and is in critical condition in the hospital.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Durham police said a 2007 Infinity, driven by 32-year-old James Dingle, of Raleigh, struck a tractor-trailer on U.S. 70.

The Infinity was then hit by a 2015 Cadillac and eventually went airborne, colliding with two bridge pillars and landing at the edge of I-85 N.

Dingle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said.

Source:  ABC11.com

Durham car accident , i-85 , James Dingle

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close