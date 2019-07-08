Accident Shuts Down I-85 In Durham

Durham police say alcohol and speed were factors when James Dingle struck a tractor trailer on US 70, went airborne and landed on road below, closing I-85 in Durham.

Dingle survived the accident and is in critical condition in the hospital.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Durham police said a 2007 Infinity, driven by 32-year-old James Dingle, of Raleigh, struck a tractor-trailer on U.S. 70.

The Infinity was then hit by a 2015 Cadillac and eventually went airborne, colliding with two bridge pillars and landing at the edge of I-85 N.

Dingle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said.

Source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: