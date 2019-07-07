2 reads Leave a comment
2 Timothy 1:7 (NKJV) For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
Explanation: God has good, pleasing and perfect plans for his children. He wants us to represent His power by resisting the temptation of sin, loving one another and using Godly wisdom. Let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.
Scripture For The Week “God’s Power, Love, And Sound Mind” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours