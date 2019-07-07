CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “God’s Power, Love, And Sound Mind”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

2 Timothy 1:7 (NKJV)

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

Explanation:

God has good, pleasing and perfect plans for his children. He wants us to represent His power by resisting the temptation of sin, loving one another and using Godly wisdom. Let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.

