Sunday School Review “Jesus Teaches About Making A Difference”

LESSON TITLE: JESUS TEACHES ABOUT FULFILLING THE LAW

Adult/Young Adult Topic: BE THE DIFFERENCE

Printed Text: Matthew 5:13-20

KEY VERSE: Matthew 5:16 (NKJV) Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People express their beliefs through their actions. How do we express what we believe? Jesus teaches us that we are to do good for others and follow God’s law.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Jesus taught us to love God and love others as we love ourselves. We can accomplish this through deciding on radical obedience to God, even when it hurts or when it may be inconvenient. Our radical obedience to God spills over into genuine love and service to others as we love ourselves. Just as salt adds flavor to food, we are called to be spiritual spice to a bland culture and world. As God’s light shines through us, we will help others find their way out of the darkness.

PRAYER: LORD, please help us to see your great light and then to be a bright light to those who desperately need spiritual illumination. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

