CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Sunday School Review “Jesus Teaches About Making A Difference”

2 reads
Leave a comment
MARY TILLMAN

Source: Carissa McGraw / Victoria Said It/ Radio One Saint Louis

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: JESUS TEACHES ABOUT FULFILLING THE LAW

Adult/Young Adult Topic: BE THE DIFFERENCE

Printed Text: Matthew 5:13-20

KEY VERSE: Matthew 5:16 (NKJV)

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

People express their beliefs through their actions. How do we express what we believe? Jesus teaches us that we are to do good for others and follow God’s law.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

Jesus taught us to love God and love others as we love ourselves. We can accomplish this through deciding on radical obedience to God, even when it hurts or when it may be inconvenient. Our radical obedience to God spills over into genuine love and service to others as we love ourselves. Just as salt adds flavor to food, we are called to be spiritual spice to a bland culture and world. As God’s light shines through us, we will help others find their way out of the darkness.

PRAYER:

LORD, please help us to see your great light and then to be a bright light to those who desperately need spiritual illumination.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

Sunday School Review “Jesus Teaches About Making A Difference” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close