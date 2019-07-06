CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Michigan Church Pays Off Medical Debt for Almost 2,000 Families

0 reads
Leave a comment

Talk about being a blessing! A Michigan church allegedly raised enough money to pay off the medical debt of nearly 2,000 struggling families.  According to ABC News, Sam Rijfkogel, pastor of Grand Rapids First in Wyoming, Michigan, said the church purchased over $1.8 million worth of medical debt for “less than a penny on the dollar” through a nonprofit group.

During Sunday’s service ABC News reports that Pastor Rijfkogel further elaborated and said, “There are people whose medical debt, they cannot pay. There is no way. It’s looming over their head. Most of these folks are in poverty levels or below poverty levels and there’s no way that it can be repaid, but they feel the creditor banging on their doors. Today, that $1,832,439.26 that’s looming over families right now those families that are living in poverty rates or less has been paid in full as a result of a gift from this church.”

The debt was allegedly paid off by a nonprofit group called, RIP Medical Debt. The organizations website says it has abolished more than $624 million in medical debt since it’s creation in 2014.

According to multiple reports, the organization eliminated the medical debt of 1,899 local families using the church’s donation.  The church pointed out to ABC News that the families were from four Michigan counties — Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Ionia, the largest debt paid off was $75,581, and the families owe them nothing in return.

Anyone wish they lived in Michigan?

Click here for more information

Church; Medical; Bills; Pay; Michigan; GrandRapids; Families;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 4 days ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close