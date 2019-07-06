Michigan Church Pays Off Medical Debt for Almost 2,000 Families

Talk about being a blessing! A Michigan church allegedly raised enough money to pay off the medical debt of nearly 2,000 struggling families. According to ABC News, Sam Rijfkogel, pastor of Grand Rapids First in Wyoming, Michigan, said the church purchased over $1.8 million worth of medical debt for “less than a penny on the dollar” through a nonprofit group.

During Sunday’s service ABC News reports that Pastor Rijfkogel further elaborated and said, “There are people whose medical debt, they cannot pay. There is no way. It’s looming over their head. Most of these folks are in poverty levels or below poverty levels and there’s no way that it can be repaid, but they feel the creditor banging on their doors. Today, that $1,832,439.26 that’s looming over families right now those families that are living in poverty rates or less has been paid in full as a result of a gift from this church.”

The debt was allegedly paid off by a nonprofit group called, RIP Medical Debt. The organizations website says it has abolished more than $624 million in medical debt since it’s creation in 2014.

According to multiple reports, the organization eliminated the medical debt of 1,899 local families using the church’s donation. The church pointed out to ABC News that the families were from four Michigan counties — Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Ionia, the largest debt paid off was $75,581, and the families owe them nothing in return.

