CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Family Of Woman Killed In Walgreens Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

2 reads
Leave a comment
Crime scene of fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park, London UK

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

Family members of Sircie Varnado, a Black woman who was fatally shot in a Chicago Walgreens on June 12 by a man who posed as a police officer, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in an attempt to obtain justice.

The suit, filed by Varnado’s son was submitted on June 19 in Cook County Circuit Court and names the shooter, the store’s manager as unnamed defendants along with Walgreens as authorized agents, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Varnado, 46, was initially approached by the store manager who accused her of shoplifting items. After a verbal confrontation, the store manager called a friend and former security guard, who lived minutes away from the store. Prosecutors have identified the man as 33-year-old, Louis Hicks Jr.

Hicks approached Varnado and reportedly identified as a police officer. After a verbal confrontation, Hicks pushed Varnado to the floor. Moments later Hicks fired a fatal shot which struck her in the head. He promptly left the store after the shooting, leaving Varnado’s body in the store aisle. Hicks was not initially arrested by police but turned himself into authorities on June 19, one week after the shooting. According to the Sun-Times, he is being held without bail.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the suit, Varnado’s son says the manager acted negligently by calling Hicks to deal with the situation instead of contacting police. The suit accuses Hicks of committing assault and battery during the confrontation with Varnado and asks for $50,000 in damages for Varnado’s wrongful death. Varnado’s son has also asked to be the executor of his mother’s estate.

Walgreens has not yet issued a statement on the lawsuit.

Prior to the suit, Varnado’s family spoke out regarding their loved ones tragic death.

SEE ALSO: #SayHerName: Chicago Mother Of Five Killed By Walgreens Manager Pretending To Be Police

She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” Varnado’s sister April Reed said in an interview with CBS Chicago.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Family Of Woman Killed In Walgreens Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close