Ericaism: Being Equally Yoked [VIDEO]

We all work with and deal with different people everyday. Erica Campbell was on the phone with Tina Campbell and when they worked together sometimes they bumped heads.

Erica mentioned that a lot of us prefer to be around or work with people that we’re equally yoked or connected to.

When we don’t it can lead to having the same visions.

She asked, “Who are you aligned with?”

Being connected to someone that prays for you, that is on the same page can make you ask, “are you equally yoked?”

