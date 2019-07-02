Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her Because Of Her Attire On A Flight [PHOTOS]

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica to Miami.

Dr. Tisha Rowe was coming back to the states after a trip to the island when she was stopped by a flight attendant who told her she couldn’t board the plane due to how she was dressed. Rowe, began to document her ordeal via Twitter early Sunday morning.

“So American Airlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my ASSETS. My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane,” Rowe wrote, leading to several follow up tweets where she described having to wear a blanket over her body.

So #AmericanAirlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my ASSETS. My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane. I guess that’s why they are AMERICAN airlines 🤷🏾‍♀️…. @AmericanAir — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

We are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must ADJUST to make everyone around us comfortable. I’ve seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye. I guess if it’s a “nice ass” vs a @Serena Booty it’s okay… — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

I’ll post a picture of my ATTIRE when I land. After an AMAZING VACATION it’s ended with my son in tears with the blanket they asked me to wear to my seat over his head and will never forget this experience @AmericanAir — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

Yes I walked down the aisle with an @AmericanAir mandated blanket on my ass. No my cheeks were not out. Yes I have a huge ass. I also have 3 degrees and own an international #Telemedicine company. Yes I am humiliated. #bigbootyproblems #somedocs — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) June 30, 2019

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

American Airlines reached out to Rowe earlier in the day. No further action has been reported or whether she will be compensated.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 30 mins ago

