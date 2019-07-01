CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Mary J. Blige Signs Production Deal With Lionsgate

2 reads
Leave a comment
72nd EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige seems to be winning in every way. Days after she honored her damn self at the BET Awards, Lionsgate announced that the Grammy-award-winning singer turned Oscar-nominated actress has signed a first look deal with Lionsgate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blige will develop and produce series through her company Blue Butterfly Productions. The deal will also allow Blige to create content for the studios various platforms.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a statement, Blige said, ““I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” Mary J. Blige said on Wednesday in a statement about the deal. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chairman, also spoke about the partnership: ““Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The partnership comes after Mary is set to star in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and the third season of Scream, which will air next month on VH1.

SEE ALSO: Mary J. Blige On Bouncing Back After Divorce: “I Have To Keep Moving. I Have To Keep Living”

Mary joins a list of other artists like “Power” creator Courtney Kemp, “Love & Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young and Common.

Congratulations to Mary! She deserves.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine's Art Issue [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine's Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige In W Magazine’s Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige In W Magazine's Art Issue [PHOTOS]

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mary J. Blige Signs Production Deal With Lionsgate was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close