Kim Kardashian-West Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims

Earlier today Kim Kardashian – West announced on social media that Kimono will no longer be the name for her upcoming underwear line. She said she will be changing the name of her shapewear line. Her fans on social media were pleased with her announcement. Kardashian – West said in a tweet “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

SOURCE: people.com

