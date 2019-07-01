CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Kim Kardashian-West Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims

7 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 13, 2016

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Earlier today Kim Kardashian – West announced on social media that Kimono will no longer be the name for her upcoming underwear line. She said she will be changing the name of her shapewear line.  Her fans on social media were pleased with her announcement.  Kardashian – West  said in a tweet “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

SOURCE: people.com

 

 

Jerry Smith , Kim Kardashian-Wes , Kimono

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close