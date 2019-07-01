CLOSE
Kim Kardashian-West Faces Major Backlash For The Name She Chose For Her New Shapewear Brand

AmfAR New York Gala 2019

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Mrs. West has always been about her business. From fashion to make-up, we never know what to expect from the #Kardashian family. Recently, #KimK announced that she’ll be launching a shapewear line for women named #Kimono. For those who may not be aware, Kimono’s are used in the Japanese culture and they represent the rich history from Japanese culture that has been passed down from their ancestors for the ones living.

This name triggered fans and of course, they labeled the “trendsetter” with cultural appropriation. The mayor of Kyoto, Japan wrote a letter to #KimKardashian asking if she would reconsider the name for her new line. He described the kimono as “a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolized a sense of beauty, spirits, and values of Japanese. It is loved by people from around the world”.

The mayor invited Kim to come to have a peek at what the Japanese culture wears kimonos for and how they hope she honors their strong wishes. We are hoping that Kim changes the name for the sake of kimono history and not to monopolize off of it.

Kim Kardashian-West Faces Major Backlash For The Name She Chose For Her New Shapewear Brand was originally published on hiphopnc.com

