CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Flight Passenger Claims She Woke Up Alone on Dark, Empty Plane

2 reads
Leave a comment

As if flying doesn’t scare people enough, now you can add falling asleep and being left on the plane to the list.  This happened to a woman who recently flew Air Canada.

The passenger claims she was forced to find her own way off the plane after waking up from her flight to a dark, empty aircraft. According to FOX News, Tiffani Adams said on June 9th she was aboard a flight from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport, when she fell asleep during the ride.

In a Facebook post shared by a friend, Adams said she was sitting in a row by herself when she fell asleep during the 90-minute flight. She said she woke up in total darkness “around midnight (few hours after flight landed) freezing cold still strapped in my seat.”

Flight; Airplane; AirCanada; Passenger; Sleep; Airline;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 5 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close