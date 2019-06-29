Flight Passenger Claims She Woke Up Alone on Dark, Empty Plane

As if flying doesn’t scare people enough, now you can add falling asleep and being left on the plane to the list. This happened to a woman who recently flew Air Canada.

The passenger claims she was forced to find her own way off the plane after waking up from her flight to a dark, empty aircraft. According to FOX News, Tiffani Adams said on June 9th she was aboard a flight from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport, when she fell asleep during the ride.

In a Facebook post shared by a friend, Adams said she was sitting in a row by herself when she fell asleep during the 90-minute flight. She said she woke up in total darkness “around midnight (few hours after flight landed) freezing cold still strapped in my seat.”

