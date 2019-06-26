Mr. Griffin: God Always Kept His Promises [VIDEO]

GRIFF speaks a lot about his family and how he was raised. His childhood was filled with violence and rage, but it made him a different person as he grew up.

A couple months ago, GRIFF met his youngest brother who is 25 and made a promise that he would always be family despite his relationship with the father they share.

GRIFF mentioned that he dealt with abandonment issues and at 9 he knew the generational curses would end. God kept his promises to GRIFF.

He’s thankful for pain and suffering because he learned so much through it. GRIFF spoke about how just how God kept his promises he’s also doing it by spending more time with his brother and teaching him what the Griffin family is all about.

