RCA Inspiration Launches Verity Presents V.H.S. (Video Heritage Series)

Nashville, TN (June 24, 2019) – Today, RCA Inspiration introduced a new digital series, Verity Presents V.H.S. (Video Heritage Series). RCA Inspiration is one of the premiere record labels in gospel and inspirational music and Verity Records is RCAI’s heritage imprint which houses one of the most extensive and successful catalogs within these genres. RCAI created the Video Heritage Series, which is available on the RCA Inspiration YouTube channel, to highlight gospel as a corner stone of all popular music and the multi-talented artists who create it.

Verity Presents V.H.S. commenced with the full-length concert from 14-time GRAMMY® winner and music icon Kirk Franklin’s groundbreaking debut album, Kirk Franklin & The Family. And playlists featuring vintage concert and performance footage of various Verity artists will be uploaded regularly.

RCA Inspiration understands that music lovers, as well as artists and musicians, have strong connections to the gospel music tradition and that is the spirit behind Verity Presents V.H.S. Damon Williams, RCAI & Verity’s Vice President of Marketing says, “As we continue to celebrate Black Music Month, RCA Inspiration is excited to launch this video series featuring classic performance concert footage from our current and catalog roster of artists. We are digging deep in the crates and have resurrected iconic, vintage video content from Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, Richard Smallwood, Donnie McClurkin, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, John P. Kee, and many others. The debut recording from Kirk Franklin is a perfectly nostalgic way to start things off, yet is only a sample of what’s to come!”

