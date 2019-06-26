Popular YouTuber Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah Has Been Found Dead

According to the New York Police Department popular YouTuber Desmond Amofah known as “Etika,” has been found dead a week after he went missing. Amofah was 29-years-old. Reports state that Amofah went missing on the night of June 19, 2019. His body was found in the East River on Monday after police responded to a call about a person floating in the water near South Street Seaport. A spokesperson said Amofah was unresponsive and EMS pronounced him deceased. The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

SOURCE: nypost.com

