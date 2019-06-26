CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Popular YouTuber Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah Has Been Found Dead

3 reads
Leave a comment
Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

According to the New York Police Department popular YouTuber Desmond Amofah known as “Etika,” has been found dead a week after he went missing. Amofah was 29-years-old. Reports state that Amofah went missing on the night of June 19, 2019. His body was found in the East River on Monday after police responded to a call about a person floating in the water near South Street Seaport. A spokesperson said Amofah was unresponsive and EMS pronounced him deceased. The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

SOURCE: nypost.com

Desmond Amofah , Etika , Jerry Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 6 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close