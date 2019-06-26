Meghan McCain Wants You To Know Her Father Suffered More Than Migrant Children Dying In Detention Centers

Ice queen Meghan McCain exposed her empty heart again on “The View” today when she babbled about migration children dying in detention centers. She is angry that these detention centers — where soap and toothbrushes aren’t even included — are being called torture chambers. What makes her an expert? Her late father Sen. John McCain was a prison of war before she was born.

See Also: Ilhan Omar Reacts To Meghan McCain’s White Tears

McCain ranted, “Calling these places torture facilities — I understand it’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s horrific to detain — like you said, people in jail get soap and people in jail get toothpaste — but I know what a torture facility looks like. I’ve been to one.”

Joy Behar, who she just called a bitch on live television last week, tried to insert some logic but she continued, “Listen to me, excuse me!” she demanded. “When you have a facility whose specific purpose is to torture people, that is not what’s going on. Yes, it’s inhumane, but there’s a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now.”

The Hanoi Hilton is where her father was held from 1967 to 1973.

Sunny Hostin managed to get a word in and said, “We should be less concerned about what we’re calling them and what goes on inside of them… I don’t think it matters what we’re calling them — kids are dying inside of them. We should care about the dead kids that have come out of them.”

McCain then went back to her father, “Well, my father couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds, so I do think that hyperbole is important.”

The always on point Behar calmly added, “That was a war, and they were grownups.”

Watch below:

As of May 2019, seven migrant children have died in custody according to NBC News.

The New York Times reported, “Children as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears, are caring for infants they’ve just met, the lawyers said. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teenage mothers are wearing clothes stained with breast milk. Most of the young detainees have not been able to shower or wash their clothes since they arrived at the facility, those who visited said. They have no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap.”

How disgusting that McCain cares more about semantics than suffering and even dead children.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meghan McCain Wants You To Know Her Father Suffered More Than Migrant Children Dying In Detention Centers was originally published on newsone.com