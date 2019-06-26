CLOSE
Authorities Seize $10 Million Worth of Cocaine at Port of Baltimore

Massive Cocaine Bust in Port of Philadelphia

Law enforcement officials announced another major drug bust Tuesday–this time at the Port of Baltimore.

According to CBS Baltimore, 333 pounds of cocaine was found among beach chairs inside of a shipping container earlier this month. It’s the largest seizure U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has ever seen at the port.

The vessel arrived from China after traveling through Panama. Authorities seized four black bags which contained 125 bricks of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

The estimated street value? $10 million.

Federal authorities are still looking for its owner.

Authorities Seize $10 Million Worth of Cocaine at Port of Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

