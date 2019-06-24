CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

H.E.R. Gives Soulful Rendition Of ‘Lord Is Coming’ With YBN Cordae At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

H.E.R. over the last several years has been a rising star that we love to hear music from. On the BET Awards she once again showed off her talents by playing the bass and singing a beautiful rendition of the “Lord Is Coming.”

She began doing spoken word surrounded by a choir wearing all black and band singing parts of the song as they hummed the tune.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

H.E.R. spoke about kids being separated from their parents at the boarder, fighting inner demons while battling drug and alcohol abuse as well as so many other topics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

YBN Cordae joined her for this wonderful performance as he referenced violence against people of color and fighting everyday for justice.

SEE ALSO: #BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

At the end she sang out the words, “Glory, glory, we’ll reach for saving hands. No help will come from then. The Lord is coming.”

Make sure you watch this soulful performance from H.E.R. below!

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

H.E.R. Gives Soulful Rendition Of ‘Lord Is Coming’ With YBN Cordae At The BET Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 12 hours ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 1 week ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close