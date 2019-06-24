H.E.R. Gives Soulful Rendition Of ‘Lord Is Coming’ With YBN Cordae At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

H.E.R. over the last several years has been a rising star that we love to hear music from. On the BET Awards she once again showed off her talents by playing the bass and singing a beautiful rendition of the “Lord Is Coming.”

She began doing spoken word surrounded by a choir wearing all black and band singing parts of the song as they hummed the tune.

H.E.R. spoke about kids being separated from their parents at the boarder, fighting inner demons while battling drug and alcohol abuse as well as so many other topics.

YBN Cordae joined her for this wonderful performance as he referenced violence against people of color and fighting everyday for justice.

At the end she sang out the words, “Glory, glory, we’ll reach for saving hands. No help will come from then. The Lord is coming.”

Make sure you watch this soulful performance from H.E.R. below!

