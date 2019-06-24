This year we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of #BlackMusicMonth! Award winning broadcast journalist, Dyanna Williams, recalled the day over 250 people in the music industry were invited to the White House for a reception with President Jimmy Carter.

It was that day he declared the month of June “Black Music Month.” Everyone was filled with such joy and happiness.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Williams mentioned that this was the first time an event like that had ever happened at the White House.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She spoke about how she wants generations moving forward to celebrate this month and keep adding to it to make memories.

SEE ALSO: John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist

Issac Hamm is known as the “Godson” of Black Music Month. For over 10 years Hamm has worked with Williams to help promote the month as well as help push the culture to continue to celebrate it.

Williams continues to remind us, “Music is in the core of our DNA.” Happy #BlackMusicMonth!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dyanna Williams Describes The Joyous Occassion Of When #BlackMusicMonth Was Declared was originally published on getuperica.com