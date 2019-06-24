CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us four lower body exercises to help tighten and tone your body. These exercises will help your quads, glutes, side abductors and hamstrings. Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 12 hours ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 1 week ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close