This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us four lower body exercises to help tighten and tone your body. These exercises will help your quads, glutes, side abductors and hamstrings. Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: