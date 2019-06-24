CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BET NETWORKS AND TYLER PERRY STUDIOS ANNOUNCE PERRY’S FIRST ORIGINAL SERIES, “THE OVAL,”

1 reads
Leave a comment
2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

New York, NY- Thursday, June 20, 2019 – BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios announced today that a new original drama, “The Oval,” the first series under Perry’s exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom will begin principal photography this summer at Tyler Perry Studios. Starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson, “The Oval,” will introduce viewers to the new first family moving into the White House. This picture-perfect couple has it all! Money, status, and pure bliss flank the Mr. & Mrs. However, behind closed doors, they are anything but flawless. With lies, cheating and messy mayhem running amuck, in the new scripted series, we see next level corruption up close and way too personal, directly from the White House. Please believe, you could not write this… but Tyler did!

With over 75 hours of new original content slated to premiere on BET over the next year, Perry’s future line-up will also include another drama series, two comedy series, and a live holiday-themed production.

“I’ve been hard at work on ‘The Oval’ and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” said Tyler Perry. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

BET NETWORKS AND TYLER PERRY STUDIOS ANNOUNCE PERRY’S FIRST ORIGINAL SERIES, “THE OVAL,” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 12 hours ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 1 week ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close