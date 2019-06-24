Earnest Pugh Announces “OUTPOUR” Live Recording Set For August 2 In Richmond, VA

Gospel’s Leading Man, Dr. Earnest Pugh invites the public to his next epic Gospel music event. His OUTPOUR Live Recording is set for August 2 at United Nations Church International in Richmond, VA where Bishop Orrin K. Pullings, Sr, and Dr. Medina S. Pullings are Pastors. OUTPOUR promises to be a night of freely flowing worship and spirit-filled Gospel music at its best.

Dr. Medina Pullings will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies and the evening will include special guests Jarmel Evans and CvTer. Amber Bullock (BET Sunday Best season four winner) and the legendary Betty Keller will be featured performers on the recording with Ronnie Wilson as vocal director. Dr. Pugh unites again with musician Michael Bereal as producer. Bereal has produced for Pugh on SURVIVE, HIDDEN TREASURES & COLLABORATIONS, EARNESTLY YOURS and LIVE: RAIN ON US albums.

OUTPOUR will begin at 7PM with doors opening at 6PM. Earlybird tickets are available now through July 10 for only $15. General admission is $20 and VIP tickets $30 (includes special seating, gift bag with CD, and VIP Dinner). Tickets can be purchased at Ticketlocity.com

With a career spanning over 30 years, Dr. Pugh is a Worship Pastor and Leader who has released 10 albums boasting over ten Top 30 Billboard singles. He continues to evolve as the quintessential music artist and creative while dominating as a music executive with his label EPM Music Group. The crux of it all for Dr. Pugh is ministering to people and assuring the atmosphere is prepared for an outpouring of worship. August 2 is your opportunity to experience Dr. Pugh and an Outpour!

