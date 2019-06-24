Mother to the late John Singleton’s daughter, Justice Maya Singleton, has a bone to pick with BET. Last night during a segment honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tosha Lewis posted that she was unhappy that Singleton didn’t get similar treatment, given how many times BET has played his movies and used his imagery in commercials.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Yea I said it,” she wrote BET.
“So BET can take the time to honor Nipsey Hussle and not John Singleton? They’re whole movie line up are John Singleton movies,” she wrote on Instagram in a post directed to BET. “His movies are in the BET commercial. They never featured anything Nipsey, but I guess he’s trendy nevermind John was talking and diong the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tosha says she and John dated when she was 19 after he famously directed ‘Boyz N The Hood’. Although the relationship was brief, she shared in a tribute post about Singleton: “the greatest memories of my life can be directly correlated to you and I thank you for that.”
See fan reactions to BET’s John Singleton tribute below…
This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Aoki Lee Simmons Stuns At Senior Prom [PHOTOS]
- 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
- Ayesha Curry Admits She Sends Steph “Hundreds” Of Sexy Photos To Keep Things Spicy
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com