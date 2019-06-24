CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Social Justice Sunday’s Recognize Royal Ice Sit In

1 reads
Leave a comment
Black Students Sitting-In at Woolworth's

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Segregation in Durham was put to the test in 1957. The request, direct: “We were ordering ice cream, and he kept asking us to leave. We just kept ordering ice cream!”

But on that hot June day in segregated Durham, seven young African Americans challenged both legal and defacto segregation when they asked for frozen treats inside the Royal Ice Cream parlor.

One of the groups, now known as the Royal Seven, was 20-year-old Virginia Williams–then and now a member of St. Joseph African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The church’s current pastor, Reverend Jonathan C. Augustine, praised the courage of Williams and the other sit-in participants on the anniversary of their civil disobedience.

Read more at ABC11.com about the sit in from Ms. Williams and how Pastor Augustine has started “social Justice Sunday’s.”

 

Reverend Jonathan C. Augustine , Social Justice Sundays , Virginia Williams

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 1 week ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close