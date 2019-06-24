Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry’s House With Fake Deed

A man tried to steal Halle Berry‘s Los Angeles home by using a fake deed — even hiring a locksmith to get inside, according to a report.

Ronald Eugene Griffin, 59, was reportedly first seen trespassing on Berry’s property in January, according to law enforcement. He appeared again in March with a locksmith and actually had one of the locks changed!

When cops realized his deed was a fake, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

According to the New York Post, police say they didn’t even know it was Berry’s home.

