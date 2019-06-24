Sunday School Review “United In Our Love For Jesus”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: HEARTS UNITED IN LOVE Adult/Young Adult Topic: STRONGER TOGETHER Printed Text: Colossians 2:1-15

KEY VERSE: Colossians 2:6-7 (NIV) So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as LORD, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People bind themselves together by mutual bonds of love and commitment. How can communities avoid losing their identities while under attack? Paul urged the Colossians to be united in love in order to fully understand the rich treasures offered to them by faith so that they could resist false teachings and come to appreciate their new spiritual standing in Christ.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Without constantly sharpening our walk with God through Bible study, prayer, preaching, and teaching, we may likely fall prey to the world’s distractions that seem like truth but are thinly veiled half-truths. Jesus is supreme over every spiritual “ruler and authority,” and that is why we must reject false teachings and the inadequate focus on Christ and His Cross. With consistency, we must refuse to be swayed by teachings that run counter to the Gospel. Then we can walk in the light of God’s Word in order to fulfill God’s will and delight in God’s ways.

PRAYER: LORD, let us be steadfast, unmovable, and always abounding in your work so that our labor will not be in vain. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

