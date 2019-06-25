CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prayer Requests “God Answers Knee Mail”

3 reads
Leave a comment
Diverse group of girls wearing angel costumes praying

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com 

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Leoma Hopkins

Jerusalem MBC Family

Angela House & Family

Family of Rev. Lauren Hickman

West Side MBC Family

St Louis Gospel Choral Union

Dr. Marabeth G

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Joy B

Austin L

Deacon Harold R

Chester S

Tyler B

Sylvia J

Karen H

Thomas S

Mike P

Cosmo B

Ashanta B

Dorian B

Wilma D

Carol B

Gwendolyn B

Laverne B

Jamel B

Carol B

Lauren C

Christopher S

Meggan

Aurelia

KT

Dale P

Kiefer Family

Whitney F

Melinda H

Evlyn N

Destiny C

Dare M

Andy M

Jerry G

Amber J

King’s Park International Church

Pearsontown Elementary

Piedmont Restaurant

Jerome F

Sis. January

Lisa E

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Pamela T

 

Prayer Requests “God Answers Knee Mail” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 day ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 5 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close