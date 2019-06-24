0 reads Leave a comment
Romans 12:16 (NLT) Live in harmony with each other. Don’t be too proud to enjoy the company of ordinary people. And don’t think you know it all!
EXPLANATION: Learning to live in harmony (peace) with our family and friends is necessary if we want to enjoy life. There will always be matters of concern, but there are solutions without causing anger/strife. Learn to be a great listener and realize that one person (you) don’t know it all. Talk it over!
Scripture For The Week “Living In Harmony” was originally published on 955thelou.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours