CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Scripture For The Week “Living In Harmony”

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

Romans 12:16 (NLT)

Live in harmony with each other. Don’t be too proud to enjoy the company of ordinary people. And don’t think you know it all!

EXPLANATION:

Learning to live in harmony (peace) with our family and friends is necessary if we want to enjoy life. There will always be matters of concern, but there are solutions without causing anger/strife. Learn to be a great listener and realize that one person (you) don’t know it all. Talk it over!

Scripture For The Week “Living In Harmony” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 1 week ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close