Chance The Rapper has emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars not only for his musical output but also for his winning personality. While on a date with his wife Kirsten Corley, Chano hopped onstage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and tried his hands at stand-up comedy at the urging of his spouse.
“Date Night was amazing last night. Had a great dinner at @mapleandash and made it out to #laughfactory and saw a few awesome comedians. After the show was over they had an open mic and my wife gassed me into doing 3 minutes,” read the opening of the caption Chance posted along with a video of his stand-up debut, which proved he might have to work on his material a bit.
“I had a lil heckler try to cut into my jokes but I made it through and conquered a fear of mine. Moral of the story, getchu somebody thats gone gas you, and then take them on dates (more often),” Chance concluded.
Photo: WENN
Chance The Rapper Tries His Hand At Stand-Up Comedy Thanks To His Wife was originally published on getuperica.com