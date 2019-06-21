Gospel Families Headline 15th Annual Gospel Festival In Southern California

DEL MAR, CA – Iconic entertainers will take the stage this summer in Del Mar to share their distinct talents with fans at the 15th Annual Gospel Day at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar, CA. Record-breaking crowds are anticipated to visit the fairground for a day dedicated to gospel entertainment starting from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Over two-hundred singers, musicians and bands make up the roster of participants featured on stages throughout 370-acre Park. The Grandstand performances are the highlight of the day and it is a “family affair” with famous sets of siblings selected for this years’ concert – the Clark Sisters and the Walls Group. These entertainers are relevant contributors to the gospel landscape with undeniable skills and “one-of-kind” song styling.

The Walls will lead off the Grandstand performance on June 22nd.. The chemistry and vocal mix by these siblings is enduring and engaging as they deliver thought-provoking songs of praise to audiences across the United States.

Gospel royalty, the Clark Sisters, are the headliners and these “motor city” singers have produced over 12 albums. They have contributed collectively and individually to countless other projects including the Grammy Award winning “Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration. Other notable, award-winning singles include, “Balm in Gilead”, “I’m Looking for a Miracle”, “You Brought the Sunshine” and “Blessed and Highly Favored” and these songs have influenced artists and entertained audiences for generations.

