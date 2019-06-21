Richmond Set to Host one of the BIGGEST Gospel Concerts on the East Coast, Sunday, July 14th

Richmond, VA, June 17, 2019 – Radio and television personality, promoter, entrepreneur, and now Minister Sheilah Belle “The Belle” and the City of Richmond are set to host the 10th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle in Byrd Park on the Dogwood Dell stage in Richmond, VA on Sunday, July 14th at 5p.m.

The FREE to the Public, high energy anticipated Gospel Fest will be returning for its’ tenth year with Sheilah Belle, aka The Belle, once again sitting in the executive producers chair, creating one of the biggest Gospel outdoor concerts on the East Coast.

With the family favorite festival’s continued growth and popularity, this year’s event estimates to draw close to 10,000 attendees from all along the East Coast, especially from the DMV area.

“Gospel Music Fest with The Belle has become a platform for many Gospel artists to have an opportunity to shine. We have been blessed to have some of the top Gospel artists in the country to grace our stage here in the Commonwealth and this year, will also mark another big year with a strong line up of performances,” says The Belle.

Now recognized as one of the largest outdoor concerts on the East Coast, this one day event attracts independent and national recording artists as well as a diverse collection of influencers, professionals and experts in their respective fields who simply come to network.

Bryan Popin set to perform at the 10th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Some of this year’s star studded special guests, include Grammy nominated, Billboard, ASCAP, Stellar and Dove Award winner JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Bryan Popin, the Virginia Aires, Derek “The Change Man” Smith, Alvin Darling, Troy Sneed, Peggy Britt, RESOUND, Earl Bynum, James Johnson, GI, In His Presence, the Ingramette Singers, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Men’s Choir, Rev. Ronald Thornhill and a couple of surprise guests!

Resound and Peggy Britt set to attend Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

Like years before, there will also be giveaways, a few special presentations and simply a memorable night.

Gospel Music Fest with The Belle in collaboration with the City of Richmond is open to everyone who enjoy great Gospel music. Soloists, Choirs and recording artists are invited every year to come out for an evening of fellowship with the community.

“We are excited to make it to year 10. May we have sunshine and blue skies and comfortable temperatures,” says The Belle.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Richmond Set to Host one of the BIGGEST Gospel Concerts on the East Coast, Sunday, July 14th was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: