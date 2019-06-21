Nope! Sharks Spotted In Waist Deep Water At Myrtle Beach

Continue reading Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Tamron Hall's Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The 'Gram!

[caption id="attachment_3026447" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty[/caption] What a difference a few years can make! Tamron Hall went from NBC Today host and MSNBC news anchor to walking away from all that to becoming mother and wife. In May, she debuted her bundle of joy Moses for the first time in PEOPLE Magazine. Awwww...isn't he adorable? https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxw-_sGpdh8/ In the interview with the popular celebrity and lifestyle publication, the veteran journalist opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood and why she waited until she was 32 weeks along to share her good news with the public. “I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” adding that she wanted to wait to share news that she was pregnant our of fear she might miscarry. “My doctor said, ‘This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share,’ ” she recalled. “I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far.” “I just wasn’t mentally prepared to deal with that,” Hall continues. “That’s why I waited. And trust me — if I could’ve gone the whole way to delivery, I would’ve.” Hall also admitted that after she left NBC she had no real plan, but believes that the plan for her family had been set, she just didn't know it at the time. “My story is not one I could’ve ever expected,” the Texas native told PEOPLE. “Two and a half years ago when I walked out of that NBC building, I was in a fog, not knowing that so many of us lose things we think are important, and we have no idea that something better is right there.” “I’m from the South, and there’s a saying: ‘It’s not a setback; it’s a setup for something else,’ ” she adds. “That loss set me up for, yes, a dream job but also my baby, my husband, my family. I just couldn’t see it coming.” As we previously reported, on April 24 Hall gave birth to her healthy baby boy. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwrgv5Ily2r/ So to celebrate her pregnancy to finally getting to enjoy her bundle of joy, here is Tamron and Moses both living their best lives on the 'Gram! We couldn't be happier for her!