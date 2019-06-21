CLOSE
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket

1 reads
A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket.

According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins bought several lottery tickets and gave her girlfriend the tickets to hold.

Once the numbers revealed Watkins purchased the $500K winning ticket, she planned to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina with her girlfriend to collect her prize.

The battle is that Watkins claims she was alone, but her girlfriend argues that she was present during the purchase of the lottery ticket.

The claim is currently under review due to a legal dispute over winning lottery ticket by the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission.

This is one of those fights that looks like after legal fees and court costs, they’ll still remain broke.

Victoria Said It

 

 

Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket was originally published on foxync.com

