CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates & Actor Danny Glover Make A Case For Reparations On Capital Hill [VIDEO]

4 reads
Leave a comment
Meet the Press - Season 70

Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

On Wednesday the House Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held its first meeting in 10 years on reparations, a process where the government compensates for the horrors and continued trauma that the Transatlantic Slave Trade evoked on the now living descendants of American slavery.

The hearing incidentally coincided with Juneteenth, a day that commemorates when those who remained enslaved in Texas after the Emancipation Proclamation, learned they were free.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The bill was drafted by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and would allow for the creation of a “national apology” commission for slavery and the discrimination that followed for slave descendants, which could also include compensation, POLITICO reports.

In attendance at the hearing was prolific writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose 2014 Atlantic article, The Case For Reparations, thrust him into the national spotlight as he outlined why the government should indeed grant monetary compensation for slave descendants. Danny Glover, the revered actor, was also in attendance and shared that his grandfather was a former slave, the arc of history only missed by one generation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“James Baldwin, the great writer once said, ‘if we can’t tell the truth about the past, we become trapped in it,” Glover said at the hearing. “This country is trapped in not telling the truth.”

The hearing comes after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell scoffed at the idea on Tuesday by arguing that the nation’s governing body has tried to amend for America’s original sin and that the election of Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.

SEE ALSO: Having It All: Love, Career, Money, And Happiness

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell said at a press conference. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a Civil War, by passing landmark civil rights legislation, by electing an African American president.”

Coates responded directly to McConnell’s comment at the hearing in a passionate speech.

According to POLITICO, the House Democratic leaders said they would consider a floor vote to begin looking into reparations for slave descendants.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates & Actor Danny Glover Make A Case For Reparations On Capital Hill [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 6 days ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 1 week ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 week ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close