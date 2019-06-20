Niecy Nash To Play Abductor In Kamiyah Mobley Story For Lifetime

The story of Kamiyah Mobley is not one with a happy ending. For those who don’t remember, Mobley was abducted as a newborn and raised by her captor for 18 years. She was reunited with her mother and father as a full adult.

Even though Kamiyah was returned to her biological parents, she still suffers. The woman who raised her, who she loves, Gloria Williams, is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence. And Mobley’s biological mother, Shanara Mobley is estranged from her daughter because she refused to stop speaking to Williams.

It’s the type of story that’s hard to believe, which makes it perfect for a Lifetime movie.

According to theGrio, Niecy Nash will play Williams in the film titled Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.

Executive produced by Robin Roberts, the movie will also feature “Empire” star Ta’Rhonda Jones, who will take on the role of Shanara. It will premiere sometime next year. The film will be released under Roberts’ Rock’n Robin and Lincoln Square Productions.

The story will focus on Mobley’s abduction. Williams impersonated a nurse and took Kamiyah from a Jacksonville, Florida hospital after she suffered a miscarriage. She ran off with the baby and police never found her. Williams changed Kamiyah’s name to Alexis.

The truth about Kamiyah’s birth came to light when she was attempting to apply for a job and needed a birth certificate. When Williams couldn’t produce one, she was forced to reveal the truth.

Roberts said this about the project:

“I’m thrilled to share this young woman’s story and produce something so poignant for the Lifetime audience. I can’t imagine anyone else tackling the complex role of Gloria than Niecy Nash. She’s a talented and versatile actress and I can’t wait to see it all come together.”

The role of Kamiyah will be played by Rayven Symone Ferrell, known for The Hate U Give and All Eyez on Me.

This has the potential to be great.

