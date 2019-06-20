Civil Rights Icon Ambassador Andrew Young to Receive the 2019 Marcus Garvey Leadership Award

ATLANTA (PRWEB) JUNE 17, 2019 –The Board of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, Inc., (CACAF) is excited to announce that Civil Rights Icon and Global Humanitarian, Ambassador Andrew Young, Jr., will be the recipient of the 2019 Marcus Garvey Leadership Award. A celebration in his honor along with seven other honorees will take place at 6p.m. on June 29th at the Captains of Industry Gala at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Ambassador Young is being recognized for his work to galvanize and strengthen all communities; including the Caribbean-American community. He carries a prolific list of achievements that include serving as a US Diplomat, Former Mayor of Atlanta, Former Congressman, Pastor and most notably an activist in the campaign for civil rights in the United States; where he served as a friend and ally to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ambassador Young has been a committed friend to the Caribbean and Africa. In 1996, he co-founded GoodWorks International, a consulting firm focused on advising responsible and sustainable business development in Africa and the Caribbean. U.S. Virgin Island native and Chairman of CACAF, Michael Thomas, said, “Ambassador Young is an example to us all. He exemplifies what it means to be transformative. He is a man of profound character and a deep abiding faith with a constant eye toward improving the lives of people in Africa and across the diaspora. He is a true humanitarian and worthy of every honor.”

Ambassador Young leads the 2019 class of honorees that include:

*Ivan Shammas, General Manager & General Sales Manager, Telemundo Atlanta

*Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlanta Hawks

*Rep. Donna McLeod, Georgia House of Representatives, Dist. 105

*Jackie Hawthorne, Co-Founder, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill

*Nicole Roebuck-Warner, Executive Director, AID Atlanta

*Lars Minns, Head of Human Resources, NAFTA Region, Mercedes-Benz USA

*Rony Delgarde, Founder & CEO, Global Paint for Charity, Inc.

The Captains of Industry Awards & Gala will also celebrate grassroots organizations doing transformative work within the community to help Caribbean-Americans. “Their work is impressive, and their commitment is extraordinary. They are the guardians of our community and we want to make sure that they are honored for their efforts,” said Thomas.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Civil Rights Icon Ambassador Andrew Young to Receive the 2019 Marcus Garvey Leadership Award was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: