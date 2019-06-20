Deitrick Haddon Professes That This Is The Season Of God Opening Doors

Get Up Erica
| 06.20.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Deitrick Haddon is always writing and producing songs that are about things on his heart. His new song “Open Door Season” is all about the space he’s currently in.

Haddon said, “I’m in that season where God is opening super natural doors.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He also believes that God is moving through so many of us as we confess things that are on our heart.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Haddon might be a busy man as a pastor, husband, father and singer, but he recently just added another project to his resume. He will be starring in the TV One movie “Sins of the Father.”

SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon To Star In “Sins Of The Father” On TV One [VIDEO]

At first he was hesitant to take on the role, but after reading the script that was written by his friend he knew he had to do it.

Listen to the full interview up top to hear more about his new music, movie and more!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Deitrick Haddon Professes That This Is The Season Of God Opening Doors was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 days ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 6 days ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 1 week ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 week ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close