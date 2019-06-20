CLOSE
Stay Active This Summer With Adult Kickball!

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is accepting team registrations for Adult Summer Co-Rec Kickball through Sunday, June 30.

Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/WFkickball. The entry fee is $225 per team, and the league is limited to participants ages 18 and older.

League games will be played primarily on weeknights and Sunday afternoons from mid-July through late August.

Anyone interested in participating who does not have a team can sign up as a free agent, then be assigned to a team in need of players. To register as a free agent, visit wakeforestnc.gov, search “Free Agent” and complete the online registration form.

Stay Active This Summer With Adult Kickball! was originally published on foxync.com

