Ericaism: Tips For Being Timely [VIDEO]

| 06.18.19
Are you the “late” friend of the group? Erica Campbell spoke about respecting the time of others and wants to give you tips on how to be timely.

The first thing she said we must do is change the way we think to change our actions. We know planning ahead is hard for a lot of people, but if you try some of Erica’s tips it just might help you in the future.

One piece of advice she gave was to try and take your clothes out the night before for work or an event you’re attending.

Something that Erica does that helps is to wake up an hour or half hour earlier. This allows you time to not rush out the house.

When you’re on time people notice, give you props and you feel good about what you did!

was originally published on getuperica.com

