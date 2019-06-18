CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto Raptors Parade

Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Champions

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Four people were shot and wounded in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade for the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The Raptors were celebrating their first ever NBA title along with some 1.5 million Raptors fans in downtown Toronto.

According to police, two firearms were recovered and an investigation is on-going into the shooting. Three people are already in custody while the victims suffered gunshot wounds but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

“I hope all those injured in today’s shooting have a speedy recovery, and I’d like to thank the Toronto police for acting so quickly,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “We won’t let this act of violence take away from the spirit of today’s parade.”

The shooting took place at Bay Street and Albert Street on Nathan Phillip’s Square, an area packed with fans celebrating the Raptors’ championship win over the Golden State Warriors. The parade and subsequent party was temporarily suspended after reports of the shooting spread but resumed soon after.

Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto Raptors Parade

