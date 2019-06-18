‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago

Bryshere Gray, known for his role on Fox’s Empire was arrested in Chicago last week after he was pulled over due to registration issues. The tags on Gray’s 2014 Rolls-Royce didn’t match his vehicle nor did Gray have a license or insurance.

He was booked on a misdemeanor charge of registration that was not authorized on the vehicle. Before he was released, he was cited for not having a license or insurance.

It’s the latest in Empire related actors getting in trouble with the law in Chicago. Earlier this year, Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with lying about the alleged hate crime and assault that happened to him. Subsequently, Empire was renewed for a sixth season and final season and showrunner Lee Daniels has been more than vocal about the end of the show happening in large part to the Smollett controversy.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 8 hours ago

