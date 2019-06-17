FRED HAMMOND, KURT CARR, DR. JUANITA BYNUM, JOSHUA ROGERS & EARL BYNUM WILL HEADLINE 4th ANNUAL MUSICAL SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL

Rejoice! Musical Soul Food Network (MSF), North America’s premier syndicated radio network, kicks off the 4th annual Musical Soul Food Festival (MSF Fest) on Saturday, June 21-22, 2019 at Chesapeake City Park in the Hampton Roads area. Last year’s headliner was Cece Winans. So, the festival will showcase another big GRAMMY® Award winner when Fred Hammond closes this year’s program. The beloved artist comes with three decades of contemporary gospel classics ranging from the soulful worship tunes “You Are the Living Word” and “No Weapon” to the funky “Let the Praise Begin” and “We’re Blessed.” His current release “Tell Me Where It Hurts” is a Top 20 smash.

Also joining this year’s star-studded line-up are top-line gospel stars such as Kurt Carr, Dr. Juanita Bynum, James Fortune, The Brown Boyz, Earl Bynum (No relation to Dr. Juanita Bynum), Lucinda Moore, Joshua Rogers, Tamyya J, Isaac Jemes, Bishop Leonard Scott and The Virginia Aires, among others.

The fest kicks off @7-10 PM on June 21st with the MSF Comedy Jam & Family Fun Night event that will be hosted by radio host Ace Alexander. The free event will include performances from comedian Akintunde, live DJs, as well as, gospel music by The Brown Boyz and Tamayya J. There will be Prizes, giveaways and family games.

The fest continues @3-9 PM on June 22nd with the Main Stage where Fred Hammond, Kurt Carr, Dr. Juanita Bynum, James Fortune, Joshua Rogers and others will perform. Concurrently, The Zone [Gen Z Stage], will feature a variety of performers to appeal to youth such as the EMA Kids LIVE Band, Pure-N-Heart, REGGIE ROCC, Shark City DRUMLINE, the Kingdom Kids Marching Band, Briana Harper and the HY DEF- YOUTH Dance OFF. There will be volleyball, basketball and a video game truck too.

The Chesapeake City Park is located at 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake, VA. More information is available at www.MSFfest.com

This year’s Musical Soul Food Festival is made possible with the support of Compassion International, CVS, Studios & Suites 4 Less, Black Gospel Promo, and Virginia is for Lovers. The Musical Soul Food Festival is an outreach initiative in collaboration with Rejoice Musical Soul Food Network and HBK Media.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

FRED HAMMOND, KURT CARR, DR. JUANITA BYNUM, JOSHUA ROGERS & EARL BYNUM WILL HEADLINE 4th ANNUAL MUSICAL SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 10 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: