Scripture For The Week “A Father’s Wise Advice”

Proverbs 4:1 (NLT)
A Father’s Wise Advice My children, listen when your father corrects you. Pay attention and learn good judgment, for I am giving you good guidance. Don’t turn away from my instructions.
EXPLANATION: Fathers are for giving guidance, instruction, and correction. The role of fathers is critical to childhood development. Daddy, please do your part to ensure your children are being properly trained. They will appreciate it later in life.
Happy Father’s Day!!!
Scripture For The Week
