Pastor Risks His Life To Help Rescue Thousands Of Cybersex Slaves

Over the last several years the number of North Korean women being trafficked to work as cybersex slaves in China has risen. According to the Christian Post, thousands of those women found freedom with the help of a South Korean pastor known as the “Asian Schindler.

In a recent interview, one woman know as “Lee” spoke about being imprisoned for five years with other girls inside a tiny apartment.

She was sold as a cybersex operator after trusting a broker that she thought would help her escape.

Lee during an interview said, “When I found out, I felt so humiliated. I started crying and asked to leave, but the boss said he had paid a lot of money for me and I now had a debt toward him.”

For several years she was forced to perform sex acts in a chatroom and was only allowed to leave the apartment once every six months.

Lee spoke about how one day she tried to escape, but fell and injured her back as well as leg that left her with a permanent limp.

In 2018, things changed for Lee and some of the women.

She said, “One of my customers realized I was North Korean and was being held captive. He bought a laptop and let me take control of the screen remotely so I could send messages without my boss noticing.”

The man gave Lee the phone number to South Korean businessman-turned-pastor, Chun Ki-Won, who helped hundreds of other victims over the last several years. Last October, with a very strategic plan Lee was able to escape with the assistance from Chun. She is now safe and looking forward to finishing school.

