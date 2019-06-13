William McDowell On Training Up Our Children To Know God

06.13.19
William McDowell is not only a Dove and Stellar Award winner, but a pastor, husband and father of 5 little ones. His children range in the age from 1 to 8 and each of them are incredible kids that he loves so much.

We live in a time where some parents feel that they will wait until their children are ready or feel like they want to know God, but McDowell doesn’t believe that it should be that way.

According to some statistics he read off, “90% of all people come to faith before the age of 18.” He mentioned that we shouldn’t be leaving it up to our children to make that choice.

He even quoted Proverbs 22:6, which states, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

McDowell mentioned that all children after a certain age begin to experience a sin nature. Going to church and helping them to learn to have a great relationship with God is important.

He also said, “If we don’t guide, lead and direct them in the way they should go we are doing a huge disservice to them.”

