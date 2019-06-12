Before getting into your career some work in their field through an internship. GRIFF spoke about how he never interned in radio, but TJ did to better understand what she wanted to do in her career.

These internships provide you with the knowledge and a little background on what you’ll be doing in the future.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the last several years, GRIFF has had over 30 interns and many of them have gone on to do great things. One of his interns went on to work for Quentin Tarantino.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He mentioned that learning from someone in the field and listening to them can you lead you to have a successful career.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: I Love Being A Dad [VIDEO]

GRIFF also spoke about how he’s looking for internship for his foundation and some other things, but most people want to be paid for it. He also shared that people in creative roles don’t get days off like everyone else.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com