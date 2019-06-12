Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO]

06.12.19
Before getting into your career some work in their field through an internship. GRIFF spoke about how he never interned in radio, but TJ did to better understand what she wanted to do in her career.

These internships provide you with the knowledge and a little background on what you’ll be doing in the future.

Over the last several years, GRIFF has had over 30 interns and many of them have gone on to do great things. One of his interns went on to work for Quentin Tarantino.

He mentioned that learning from someone in the field and listening to them can you lead you to have a successful career.

GRIFF also spoke about how he’s looking for internship for his foundation and some other things, but most people want to be paid for it. He also shared that people in creative roles don’t get days off like everyone else.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO]

